Jones leads Oral Roberts against North Dakota after 28-point game

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (9-16, 4-8 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (20-6, 10-3 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts hosts North Dakota after Taleyah Jones scored 28 points in Oral Roberts’ 109-88 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Golden Eagles have gone 12-1 in home games. Oral Roberts leads the Summit averaging 83.4 points and is shooting 46.2%.

The Fighting Hawks are 4-8 in Summit play. North Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Walker Demers averaging 2.3.

Oral Roberts averages 83.4 points, 14.8 more per game than the 68.6 North Dakota gives up. North Dakota averages 64.6 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 72.3 Oral Roberts gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makyra Tramble averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Jones is shooting 43.7% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

Mikayla Aumer is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, while averaging 9.2 points. Kiera Pemberton is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 28.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.