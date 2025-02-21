Jones leads Northern Illinois against Eastern Michigan after 28-point outing

Eastern Michigan Eagles (13-13, 6-7 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (5-21, 1-12 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois plays Eastern Michigan after Quentin Jones scored 28 points in Northern Illinois’ 73-63 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Huskies have gone 5-7 at home. Northern Illinois is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 6-7 against MAC opponents. Eastern Michigan has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Northern Illinois scores 71.3 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 76.9 Eastern Michigan allows. Eastern Michigan averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Northern Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is shooting 45.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Huskies. James Dent Jr. is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jalen Terry is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Da’Sean Nelson is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 72.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.