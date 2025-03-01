Jones leads Kansas State against Colorado after 22-point outing

Colorado Buffaloes (11-17, 2-16 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-15, 7-10 Big 12)

New York; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State plays Colorado after Max Jones scored 22 points in Kansas State’s 80-76 loss to the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats are 9-4 on their home court. Kansas State averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 8-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Buffaloes are 2-16 in Big 12 play. Colorado is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Kansas State scores 72.6 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 71.9 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 11.8 points. Dug McDaniel is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is averaging 12.8 points for the Buffaloes. Bangot Dak is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Buffaloes: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.