Jones leads Indiana State against Belmont after 21-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (3-15, 1-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-7, 7-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Belmont after Deja Jones scored 21 points in Indiana State’s 97-71 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins are 6-1 on their home court. Belmont averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Sycamores are 1-6 in MVC play. Indiana State is ninth in the MVC scoring 64.2 points per game and is shooting 37.7%.

Belmont is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State averages 64.2 points per game, 1.0 more than the 63.2 Belmont gives up.

The Bruins and Sycamores square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuti Jones averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Jailyn Banks is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Keslyn Secrist averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Bella Finnegan is shooting 36.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 72.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 68.0 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

