Jones leads Denver against Oral Roberts

Denver Pioneers (8-13, 1-7 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (16-5, 6-2 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Oral Roberts after Jojo Jones scored 30 points in Denver’s 78-65 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Golden Eagles have gone 10-1 in home games. Oral Roberts is the best team in the Summit with 12.2 fast break points.

The Pioneers have gone 1-7 against Summit opponents. Denver is ninth in the Summit with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jones averaging 5.9.

Oral Roberts makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Denver has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Denver averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Oral Roberts allows.

The Golden Eagles and Pioneers match up Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleyah Jones is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.6 points for the Golden Eagles. Jalei Oglesby is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jojo Jones is averaging 21.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pioneers. Coryn Watts is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

