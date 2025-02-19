Jones leads CSU Bakersfield against UC Davis after 25-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-16, 5-10 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-11, 9-6 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits UC Davis after Jemel Jones scored 25 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 91-54 victory over the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Aggies have gone 8-2 at home. UC Davis is 7-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Roadrunners are 5-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Davis averages 68.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 73.0 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than UC Davis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ty Johnson is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is averaging 12 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Jones is averaging 23.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.