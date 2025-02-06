Jones leads Cent. Conn. St. against Fairleigh Dickinson after 20-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-14, 5-3 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (16-6, 7-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Jordan Jones scored 20 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 71-63 win against the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Blue Devils are 6-2 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. leads the NEC in rebounding, averaging 32.5 boards. Abdul Momoh leads the Blue Devils with 5.9 rebounds.

The Knights are 5-3 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 71.7 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 75.4 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 11.8 more points per game (75.1) than Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 13.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Terrence Brown is averaging 20.9 points, six rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Knights. Jo’el Emanuel is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

