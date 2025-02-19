Jones leads Arizona against BYU

BYU Cougars (13-12, 4-10 Big 12) at Arizona Wildcats (15-12, 6-8 Big 12)

Tucson, Arizona; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona faces BYU after Skylar Jones scored 30 points in Arizona’s 85-73 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Wildcats are 10-5 in home games. Arizona averages 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 4-10 against Big 12 opponents. BYU has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

Arizona scores 68.1 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 67.3 BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Arizona have averaged.

The Wildcats and Cougars match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Williams is averaging 12.5 points and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Jones is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Delaney Gibb averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Emma Calvert is shooting 52.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Cougars: 3-7, averaging 66.7 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

