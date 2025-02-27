Jones, CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners take on the Long Beach State Beach

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (12-17, 6-11 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-21, 3-13 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Devin Askew and Long Beach State host Jemel Jones and CSU Bakersfield in Big West play Thursday.

The Beach have gone 3-9 at home. Long Beach State has a 4-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Roadrunners are 6-11 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Long Beach State scores 66.9 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 72.8 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield averages 73.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 73.7 Long Beach State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Askew is averaging 18.2 points, 4.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 15.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.2% over the past 10 games.

Jones is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Marvin McGhee IV is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 0-10, averaging 66.8 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.