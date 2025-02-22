Jones and the West Georgia Wolves visit conference foe Central Arkansas

West Georgia Wolves (11-15, 5-10 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (19-7, 13-2 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes Central Arkansas and West Georgia will play on Saturday.

The Sugar Bears are 11-1 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks sixth in the ASUN with 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Randrea Wright averaging 8.0.

The Wolves are 5-10 in ASUN play. West Georgia is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Central Arkansas is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.2% West Georgia allows to opponents. West Georgia has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jade Upshaw is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Leah Mafua is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Zuriyah Davis averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolves, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Destiny Jones is averaging 10.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sugar Bears: 9-1, averaging 71.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Wolves: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.