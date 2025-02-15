Jones and the West Georgia Wolves host conference foe North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (12-12, 7-6 ASUN) at West Georgia Wolves (10-14, 4-9 ASUN)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charity Gallegos and North Alabama visit Destiny Jones and West Georgia in ASUN action Saturday.

The Wolves have gone 6-4 in home games. West Georgia has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 7-6 against conference opponents. North Alabama is seventh in the ASUN scoring 69.3 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

West Georgia is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.8% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 69.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer than the 70.5 West Georgia gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zuriyah Davis is shooting 37.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Wolves. Jones is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Gallegos averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Katie Criswell is shooting 36.8% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolves: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.