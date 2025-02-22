Jones and the Texas A&M Aggies take on conference foe Mississippi State

Texas A&M Aggies (10-15, 3-10 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (18-9, 5-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sahara Jones and Texas A&M visit Jerkaila Jordan and Mississippi State on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are 9-3 in home games. Mississippi State scores 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 3-10 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 7-13 against opponents over .500.

Mississippi State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 62.5 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 63.3 Mississippi State allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan is scoring 16.2 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Madina Okot is averaging 10.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Aicha Coulibaly is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aggies. Sole Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Aggies: 2-8, averaging 55.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.