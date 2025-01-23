Jones and SMU host No. 14 Duke

Duke Blue Devils (15-4, 6-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (10-9, 2-5 ACC)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU plays No. 14 Duke after Zanai Jones scored 20 points in SMU’s 88-64 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Mustangs have gone 7-3 at home. SMU averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Blue Devils are 6-1 against ACC opponents. Duke is 13-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

SMU scores 66.9 points, 7.7 more per game than the 59.2 Duke gives up. Duke averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than SMU allows.

The Mustangs and Blue Devils meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is averaging 9.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Mustangs. Nya Robertson is averaging 18.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 31.7% over the last 10 games.

Toby Fournier is shooting 53.2% and averaging 12.4 points for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 38.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 70.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.