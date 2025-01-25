Jones and Saint Mary’s (CA) host Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (10-11, 4-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-7, 7-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Santa Clara after Maia Jones scored 23 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 72-63 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Gaels have gone 5-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 4-7 in conference matchups. Santa Clara is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso is averaging 8.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Gaels. Kennedy Johnson is averaging 13.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Olivia Pollerd is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Broncos. Malia Latu is averaging 12.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

