Jones and Purdue host Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (11-10, 2-8 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue hosts Wisconsin after Rashunda Jones scored 20 points in Purdue’s 74-68 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Boilermakers have gone 6-7 in home games. Purdue has a 4-14 record against opponents above .500.

The Badgers are 2-8 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Purdue’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The Boilermakers and Badgers match up Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destini Lombard is shooting 48.3% and averaging 11.5 points for the Boilermakers. McKenna Layden is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ronnie Porter is averaging 8.7 points, five assists and 1.8 steals for the Badgers. Serah Williams is averaging 18.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 1-9, averaging 57.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Badgers: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.