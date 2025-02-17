Jones and No. 10 Iowa State host Colorado

Colorado Buffaloes (10-15, 1-14 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (20-5, 11-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State plays Colorado after Curtis Jones scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 81-70 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Cyclones have gone 13-1 at home. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dishon Jackson averaging 2.0.

The Buffaloes are 1-14 against Big 12 opponents. Colorado is ninth in the Big 12 with 14.4 assists per game led by Julian Hammond III averaging 3.1.

Iowa State averages 81.4 points, 9.8 more per game than the 71.6 Colorado allows. Colorado has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cyclones. Joshua Jefferson is averaging 14.1 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hammond averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Bangot Dak is shooting 52.7% and averaging 10.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Buffaloes: 1-9, averaging 64.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.