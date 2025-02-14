Johnson, Saint Mary’s Gaels to visit Sotell, Pepperdine Waves

Saint Mary’s Gaels (12-12, 8-7 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-17, 3-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chloe Sotell and Pepperdine host Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) in WCC action.

The Waves are 5-5 on their home court. Pepperdine ranks ninth in the WCC in rebounding with 29.0 rebounds. Makena Mastora paces the Waves with 4.7 boards.

The Gaels have gone 8-7 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is eighth in the WCC scoring 62.6 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) allows. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 62.6 points per game, 3.2 fewer than the 65.8 Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Gaels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sotell is shooting 34.1% and averaging 10.3 points for the Waves. Ornela Muca is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 53.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

