Johnson, Saint Mary’s Gaels to host Rees and the Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State Beavers (15-14, 11-7 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (13-14, 9-9 WCC)

Moraga, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Rees and Oregon State take on Kennedy Johnson and Saint Mary’s (CA) in WCC play Thursday.

The Gaels have gone 6-6 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC in team defense, allowing 64.1 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Beavers are 11-7 in conference games. Oregon State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 62.5 points per game, 1.6 fewer than the 64.1 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 12.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 12.9 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Rees is averaging 12.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Beavers. AJ Marotte is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 25.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

