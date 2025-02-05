Johnson-Matthews leads DePaul against Providence after 26-point performance

DePaul Blue Demons (11-13, 6-5 Big East) at Providence Friars (9-15, 2-9 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Providence after Taylor Johnson-Matthews scored 26 points in DePaul’s 72-55 loss to the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Friars are 6-5 on their home court. Providence ranks third in the Big East with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Olivia Olsen averaging 5.5.

The Blue Demons are 6-5 in Big East play. DePaul has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

Providence averages 56.1 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 68.9 DePaul allows. DePaul averages 64.0 points per game, 4.7 more than the 59.3 Providence gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olsen is averaging 9.8 points and eight rebounds for the Friars. Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson-Matthews is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 14.7 points. Jorie Allen is averaging 19.4 points and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Blue Demons: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

