Johnson leads Virginia against Louisville after 22-point outing

Louisville Cardinals (13-6, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-9, 3-5 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Louisville after Kymora Johnson scored 22 points in Virginia’s 75-62 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Cavaliers are 8-4 in home games. Virginia averages 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cardinals are 6-2 in conference games. Louisville is seventh in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by Ja’Leah Williams averaging 4.2.

Virginia averages 70.2 points per game, 3.6 more points than the 66.6 Louisville allows. Louisville averages 8.4 more points per game (73.3) than Virginia allows (64.9).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 46.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Cavaliers. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging seven points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cardinals. Tajianna Roberts is averaging 13.7 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.