Johnson leads UL Monroe against Texas State after 28-point game

Texas State Bobcats (9-11, 3-7 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (9-11, 5-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces Texas State after Jakayla Johnson scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 78-70 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Warhawks are 5-4 in home games. UL Monroe has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 3-7 in Sun Belt play.

UL Monroe averages 68.2 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 66.3 Texas State gives up. Texas State’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (41.4%).

The Warhawks and Bobcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 42.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Destiny Terrell is averaging 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jaylin Foster is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

