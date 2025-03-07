Johnson leads UCF against West Virginia after 36-point showing

UCF Knights (16-14, 7-12 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (18-12, 10-10 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays West Virginia after Darius Johnson scored 36 points in UCF’s 83-70 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The Mountaineers are 12-4 on their home court. West Virginia is ninth in the Big 12 with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 4.3.

The Knights have gone 7-12 against Big 12 opponents. UCF has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

West Virginia is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 45.4% UCF allows to opponents. UCF has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amani Hansberry is averaging 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Javon Small is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 18.9 points and seven rebounds for the Knights. Johnson is averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 77.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.