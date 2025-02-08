Johnson leads UC Davis against CSU Fullerton after 33-point outing

UC Davis Aggies (13-10, 7-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-18, 1-11 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits CSU Fullerton after Ty Johnson scored 33 points in UC Davis’ 73-65 overtime win against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans have gone 4-7 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 3-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Aggies are 7-5 against Big West opponents. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West with 10.8 assists per game led by Leo DeBruhl averaging 2.7.

CSU Fullerton is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 41.4% UC Davis allows to opponents. UC Davis’ 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has given up to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaleb Brown is averaging 6.2 points for the Titans. Donovan Oday is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 11.0 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

