Johnson leads Samford against UNC Greensboro after 26-point game

Samford Bulldogs (7-15, 2-4 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (14-6, 5-1 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits UNC Greensboro after Claire Johnson scored 26 points in Samford’s 90-86 victory against the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Spartans are 10-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is fifth in the SoCon scoring 66.2 points while shooting 41.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in SoCon play. Samford has a 5-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

UNC Greensboro averages 66.2 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 75.3 Samford gives up. Samford has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayde Gamble is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Sadie Stetson is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.8 points and 1.5 steals. Johnson is shooting 47.4% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 65.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 48.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

