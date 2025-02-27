Johnson leads Samford against UNC Greensboro after 25-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (20-6, 11-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-16, 7-5 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces UNC Greensboro after Claire Johnson scored 25 points in Samford’s 73-62 victory against the Furman Paladins.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-4 at home. Samford is 8-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 11-1 against conference opponents. UNC Greensboro is third in college basketball giving up 52.3 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Samford averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.3 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 41.0% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Samford have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Spartans face off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Godbolt is averaging 5.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Johnson is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayde Gamble is averaging 12.1 points and 2.4 steals for the Spartans. Nya Smith is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 61.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.