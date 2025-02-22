Johnson leads Samford against Furman after 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (11-16, 6-5 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-13, 4-7 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Furman after Claire Johnson scored 20 points in Samford’s 62-54 victory against the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins are 8-3 in home games. Furman has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in SoCon play. Samford is the top team in the SoCon scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.

Furman scores 69.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 71.5 Samford allows. Samford averages 67.3 points per game, 2.9 more than the 64.4 Furman gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Walters is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 10.9 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Kennedy Langham is averaging 11.5 points for the Bulldogs. Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

