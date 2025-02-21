Johnson leads Norfolk State against Coppin State after 31-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (22-4, 9-0 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (16-9, 7-2 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Coppin State after Diamond Johnson scored 31 points in Norfolk State’s 92-44 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 7-0 in home games. Coppin State is sixth in the MEAC with 25.8 points per game in the paint led by Laila Lawrence averaging 6.0.

The Spartans are 9-0 against conference opponents. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kierra Wheeler averaging 5.8.

Coppin State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Coppin State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lawrence is scoring 17.3 points per game with 10.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Eagles. Angel Jones is averaging 15.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Wheeler is averaging 14.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.1 blocks for the Spartans. Johnson is averaging 21.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 14.9 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.