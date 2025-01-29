Johnson leads No. 7 LSU against No. 13 Oklahoma after 22-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (16-4, 4-3 SEC) at LSU Tigers (21-1, 6-1 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 LSU faces No. 13 Oklahoma after Flau’jae Johnson scored 22 points in LSU’s 64-51 win against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Tigers are 14-0 on their home court. LSU averages 87.8 points and has outscored opponents by 25.9 points per game.

The Sooners have gone 4-3 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is second in college basketball with 31.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 6.1.

LSU’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Oklahoma gives up. Oklahoma has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 12.2 percentage points above the 35.1% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

The Tigers and Sooners match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shayeann Day-Wilson is averaging 3.6 points and 3.9 assists for the Tigers. Aneesah Morrow is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Beers is averaging 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.