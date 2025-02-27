Johnson leads Montana against Sacramento State after 23-point outing

Montana Grizzlies (20-8, 13-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-21, 3-12 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits Sacramento State after Kai Johnson scored 23 points in Montana’s 89-85 win against the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets have gone 5-9 at home. Sacramento State gives up 70.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 13-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

Sacramento State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Montana gives up. Montana averages 6.6 more points per game (76.9) than Sacramento State gives up to opponents (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is averaging 16.2 points and seven rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Malik Moore is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 13.7 points. Johnson is shooting 59.0% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.