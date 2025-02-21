Johnson leads Long Beach State against UCSB after 22-point showing

UCSB Gauchos (17-10, 9-7 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-20, 3-12 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts UCSB after Austin Johnson scored 22 points in Long Beach State’s 87-66 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Beach are 3-8 on their home court. Long Beach State has a 3-15 record against teams over .500.

The Gauchos are 9-7 in conference matchups. UCSB averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 7-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Long Beach State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game UCSB gives up. UCSB has shot at a 47.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is averaging 18.3 points, 4.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 12.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Kenny Pohto is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 0-10, averaging 66.6 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Gauchos: 5-5, averaging 73.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.