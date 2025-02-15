Johnson leads Fordham against Richmond after 24-point game

Fordham Rams (11-13, 3-8 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (8-17, 3-9 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Richmond after Jackie Johnson III scored 24 points in Fordham’s 93-76 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

The Spiders have gone 5-7 at home. Richmond is 4-14 against opponents over .500.

The Rams are 3-8 in A-10 play. Fordham averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Richmond is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Fordham allows to opponents. Fordham averages 75.8 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.6 Richmond allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dusan Neskovic is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spiders. Michael Walz is averaging 8.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 18.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 17.5 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 1-9, averaging 62.4 points, 25.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

