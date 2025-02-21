Johnson leads Fordham against Davidson after 20-point outing

Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-15, 3-10 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham plays Davidson after Jackie Johnson III scored 20 points in Fordham’s 73-64 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 8-5 in home games. Fordham is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 5-8 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 8.9 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when winning the turnover battle.

Fordham’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Davidson allows. Davidson has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Reed Bailey is averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.