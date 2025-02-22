Johnson leads Fordham against Davidson after 20-point game

Davidson Wildcats (15-11, 5-8 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-15, 3-10 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces Davidson after Jackie Johnson III scored 20 points in Fordham’s 73-64 loss to the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams have gone 8-5 in home games. Fordham is fifth in the A-10 in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Romad Dean paces the Rams with 6.0 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 5-8 against A-10 opponents. Davidson is 7-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Fordham averages 75.0 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 70.5 Davidson allows. Davidson averages 74.0 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 77.0 Fordham allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 18.8 points and 1.6 steals. Japhet Medor is averaging 17.7 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Reed Bailey is averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Wildcats. Bobby Durkin is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 70.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.