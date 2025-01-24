Johnson leads FGCU against Eastern Kentucky after 26-point showing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (11-9, 6-1 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-11, 3-4 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on Eastern Kentucky after Dallion Johnson scored 26 points in FGCU’s 77-61 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Colonels are 5-3 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-3 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 6-1 in conference matchups. FGCU is second in the ASUN giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Eastern Kentucky scores 76.9 points, 9.4 more per game than the 67.5 FGCU gives up. FGCU has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 45.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Kentucky have averaged.

The Colonels and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Kimble III is averaging 18.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals for the Colonels. Devontae Blanton is averaging 17.3 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 37.1% over the last 10 games.

Johnson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.