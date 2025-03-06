Johnson leads Fairfield against Siena after 24-point game

Fairfield Stags (11-18, 7-11 MAAC) at Siena Saints (13-16, 8-10 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -8.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces Siena after Prophet Johnson scored 24 points in Fairfield’s 83-62 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Saints are 8-5 in home games. Siena is fourth in the MAAC scoring 72.4 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Stags are 7-11 against conference opponents. Fairfield has a 6-11 record against opponents above .500.

Siena averages 72.4 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 72.8 Fairfield allows. Fairfield averages 67.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 72.0 Siena allows.

The Saints and Stags square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Shoats is averaging 15.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Saints. Gavin Doty is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 46.4% and averaging 12.5 points for the Stags. Jamie Bergens is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

