Johnson leads Colorado against No. 19 Baylor after 20-point game

Baylor Bears (22-5, 12-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (17-8, 8-6 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts No. 19 Baylor after Ayianna Johnson scored 20 points in Colorado’s 83-60 win over the Houston Cougars.

The Buffaloes have gone 13-1 at home. Colorado is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 12-2 in Big 12 play. Baylor is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Colorado averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Baylor gives up. Baylor averages 16.0 more points per game (80.0) than Colorado gives up to opponents (64.0).

The Buffaloes and Bears meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sara-Rose Smith is averaging 4.4 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Lior Garzon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 10.5 rebounds for the Bears. Aaronette Vonleh is averaging 13.3 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 64.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.