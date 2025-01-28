Johnson leads Bowling Green against Kent State after 28-point showing

Bowling Green Falcons (7-12, 2-5 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (12-7, 3-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays Kent State after Marcus Johnson scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 84-71 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Golden Flashes are 5-3 in home games. Kent State ranks fourth in the MAC in rebounding averaging 33.0 rebounds. Cli’Ron Hornbeak leads the Golden Flashes with 6.4 boards.

The Falcons have gone 2-5 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Kent State averages 69.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 75.6 Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Kent State have averaged.

The Golden Flashes and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: VonCameron Davis is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.4 points for the Golden Flashes. Jalen Sullinger is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 17.1 points. Trey Thomas is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.