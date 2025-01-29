Johnson and UAB host Tulsa

UAB Blazers (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-11, 3-4 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -8.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Tulsa after Efrem Johnson scored 21 points in UAB’s 100-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-5 on their home court. Tulsa ranks second in the AAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 4.1.

The Blazers are 5-2 in conference matchups. UAB ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

Tulsa’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game UAB allows. UAB scores 10.6 more points per game (84.4) than Tulsa allows (73.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaston Willis is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 13.5 points. Odom is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 16.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Blazers. Christian Coleman is averaging 13.6 points and 8.0 rebounds while shooting 51.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 74.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 84.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.