Johnson and the Virginia Cavaliers visit conference foe No. 8 North Carolina

Virginia Cavaliers (15-14, 7-10 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (25-5, 13-4 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes No. 8 North Carolina and Virginia face off on Sunday.

The Tar Heels have gone 12-3 in home games. North Carolina is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-10 against ACC opponents. Virginia has an 8-13 record against teams above .500.

North Carolina’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 36.0% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Cavaliers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Gakdeng is shooting 61.1% and averaging 11.1 points for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 18 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points per game.

Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

