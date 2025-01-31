Johnson and the Fairfield Stags take on conference foe Quinnipiac

Fairfield Stags (8-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Quinnipiac Bobcats (12-8, 8-1 MAAC)

Hamden, Connecticut; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Quinnipiac plays Fairfield in a matchup of MAAC teams.

The Bobcats are 7-1 on their home court. Quinnipiac is fourth in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Stags are 4-5 in MAAC play. Fairfield has a 1-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Quinnipiac’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 68.7 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 69.4 Quinnipiac allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarri Monroe is scoring 15.7 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bobcats. Paul Otieno is averaging 13 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Stags. Braden Sparks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

