Johnson and Texas host Arkansas

Texas Longhorns (16-11, 5-9 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (16-11, 5-9 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas faces Arkansas after Tre Johnson scored 29 points in Texas’ 84-69 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Razorbacks have gone 11-4 at home. Arkansas averages 76.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 5-9 against SEC opponents. Texas is eighth in the SEC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 46.8%.

Arkansas’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Texas gives up. Texas has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adou Thiero is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Razorbacks. Zvonimir Ivisic is averaging 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julian Larry is averaging 5.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Longhorns. Johnson is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.