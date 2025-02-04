Johnson and Navy host Boston University

Navy Midshipmen (8-15, 5-5 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (11-12, 5-5 Patriot League)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy visits Boston University after Carnegie Johnson scored 21 points in Navy’s 85-75 loss to the Bucknell Bison.

The Terriers have gone 8-3 in home games. Boston University is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.7 turnovers per game.

The Midshipmen are 5-5 in Patriot League play. Navy leads the Patriot League with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Kehoe averaging 3.7.

Boston University’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Navy allows. Navy’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (44.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is shooting 41.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kehoe is averaging 10.4 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Austin Benigni is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.