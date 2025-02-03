Johnson and Maryland-Eastern Shore host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (3-18, 1-5 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-17, 0-5 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -4.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces Coppin State after Evan Johnson scored 25 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 76-63 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fifth in the MEAC with 8.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Flippin averaging 2.5.

The Eagles have gone 1-5 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 6.0.

Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 68.2 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 78.0 Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Maryland-Eastern Shore has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Toby Nnadozie is averaging 11.9 points and 2.5 steals for the Eagles. Dunn is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

