Johnson and Green Bay host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-14, 6-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-23, 0-14 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay hosts Northern Kentucky after Jeremiah Johnson scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 89-74 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Phoenix are 1-9 in home games. Green Bay has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Norse are 6-8 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky is 6-10 against opponents over .500.

Green Bay scores 68.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 71.4 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Phoenix. Preston Ruedinger is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Trey Robinson is averaging 14.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.