Johnson and Canisius host Marist

Canisius Golden Griffins (4-14, 3-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-8, 5-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on Marist after Jaela Johnson scored 20 points in Canisius’ 67-53 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Red Foxes are 6-1 on their home court. Marist ranks eighth in the MAAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Jackie Piddock averaging 3.2.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-5 against MAAC opponents. Canisius averages 22.1 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Marist’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Canisius allows. Canisius has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Marist have averaged.

The Red Foxes and Golden Griffins face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Lee is averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, while averaging 10.1 points. Franka Wittenberg is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 57.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 58.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

