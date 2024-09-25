John Sterling back in New York Yankees’ radio broadcast booth, 5 months after retirement

NEW YORK (AP) — John Sterling returned to the New York Yankees’ radio broadcast booth on Tuesday night, five months after announcing his retirement.

Sterling had retired in April, a few weeks into his 36th season. He was back working with partner Suzyn Waldman on the WFAN broadcast for the start of the team’s final regular-season homestand.

Sterling, who turned 86 on July 4, intends to work the rest of the regular season and all postseason Yankees games.

