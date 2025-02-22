JMU visits Appalachian State, seeks 25th win of season

James Madison Dukes (24-4, 15-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-13, 9-6 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will try to earn its 25th victory of the season when the Dukes face the Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-5 in home games. Appalachian State is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Dukes are 15-0 in conference games. JMU is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 42.2%.

Appalachian State scores 66.4 points per game, 4.3 more points than the 62.1 JMU gives up. JMU has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Appalachian State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zada Porter is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Mara Neira is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Peyton McDaniel is averaging 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.