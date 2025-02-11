JMU takes on Appalachian State, aims for 14th straight win

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (21-4, 12-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU is looking to keep its 13-game win streak alive when the Dukes take on Appalachian State.

The Dukes are 10-1 on their home court. JMU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

JMU’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 67.7 points per game, 4.9 more than the 62.8 JMU allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is shooting 43.1% and averaging 15.5 points for the Dukes. Roshala Scott is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zada Porter is averaging 10.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Elena Pericic is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 77.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.