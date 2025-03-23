JMU plays Marquette, seeks 30th win this season

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-10, 12-7 Big East) at James Madison Dukes (29-5, 19-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will try to earn its 30th victory this season when the Dukes host the Marquette.

JMU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Marquette averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.3 points per game.

JMU averages 73.7 points, 15.2 more per game than the 58.5 Marquette allows. Marquette has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 35.8% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 14.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Halley Vice is averaging 11.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Skylar Forbes is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.