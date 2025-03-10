JMU and Arkansas State play for Sun Belt Championship

Arkansas State Red Wolves (20-10, 16-3 Sun Belt) vs. James Madison Dukes (28-4, 19-0 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Monday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: JMU squares off against Arkansas State in the Sun Belt Championship.

The Dukes’ record in Sun Belt games is 19-0, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. JMU is third in the Sun Belt scoring 73.4 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Red Wolves are 16-3 against Sun Belt teams.

JMU makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Arkansas State averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game JMU allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is scoring 16.0 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 14.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 77.5 points, 39.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 38.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.